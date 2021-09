For the past several years, the question of whether or not Khris Middleton could be the second option on a championship team persisted for the Milwaukee Bucks. After coming up short in back-to-back postseasons prior to this season, many started leaning towards the answer being no. There were some valid criticisms with Middleton, but ultimately, he put them to rest after the playoff run that he pieced together in 2021. Middleton’s efforts helped the Bucks snap their 50-year title drought, and although he was far from perfect, he proved to be the second-best player on a championship team. Where does he rank among the NBA’s best second options currently in the league after this eventful season? Let us find out.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO