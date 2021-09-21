NOLA-Creations, Louisiana Fish Fry and Faith Mission partner to provide Hurricane Ida Relief
LAPLACE — NOLA-Creation, Louisiana Fish Fry and Faith Mission Brenham will be hosting a Hurricane Ida Relief Event for some of the hardest hit areas in Louisiana. On Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26, the group with be in Houma, Dulca, and LaPlace Louisiana serving over 3,000 hot meals and giving away bottled water, non-perishable goods, cleaning supplies, diapers and other items.www.lobservateur.com
Comments / 0