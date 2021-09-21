CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How The U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Is Now Higher Than The 1918 Pandemic

By Robin Rothstein
 8 days ago
The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has now surpassed the number of deaths that resulted from the 1918 Pandemic. Here's how.

Cleveland.com

COVID death toll in U.S. matches early 20th century flu epidemic

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines New Mexico Has Received So Far

It has now been 41 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 26, the U.S. has sent 471,814,235 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 143.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 53,000 In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The COVID-19 death toll in Florida has jumped to 53,580 people after a state Department of Health report Friday added 2,340 deaths. The 53,580 deaths, as of Thursday, were up from 51,240 deaths reported a week earlier. More broadly, the new numbers reflected the continuing effects of...
kalw.org

California COVID-19 Death Toll Climbing

Santa Cruz County public health officials confirmed Wednesday the death of an unvaccinated man is the fifth COVID-19 related death reported by Santa Cruz County since the delta variant appeared last month. None of the five were vaccinated. According to the county coroner’s office, the 40-year-old unidentified man had underlying...
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
fox4news.com

Texas COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000

Texas passed a grim milestone on Friday, with the state officially recording its 60,000th death due to COVID-19. State health officials reported 377 deaths on Friday, pushing the Texas COVID-19 death toll to 60,357. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, one in 480 Texans have died from...
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
