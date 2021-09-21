LOOK: Boston Street Becomes Snowy Set For Christmas Movie Shoot

BOSTON (CBS) — It was still summer in New England for one more day on Tuesday – but that didn’t stop Boston from transforming into a winter wonderland for a movie shoot.

SkyEye footage showed a [fake] snowy Devonshire Street in the Financial District festooned with Christmas decorations, including a Santa Claus, plus yellow New York City taxi cabs.

The Boston Globe reported that filming for the Christmas movie “Spirited” started back in July. The Apple TV+ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

The Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel was one prominent filming location. And according to The Patriot Ledger , crews also filmed holiday scenes inside Braintree’s South Shore Plaza this summer.

“Spirited” is one of six productions underway in the state, according to the Massachusetts Film Office .

Around Massachusetts, the presence of production trucks and film crews is a common sight as Hollywood continues to set up shop in the Bay State.