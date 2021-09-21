CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Neptune Frost’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

By Jourdain Searles
 8 days ago
As Black cinema has moved to the centerpiece of conversation in the past decade, we have been treated to a glut of films that tell us where society is right now. The focus tends to be on white people, racism, the police, and the existential angst of being Black in the world. These films are valuable, pushing the world to consider a perspective that has been ignored in mainstream culture for a long time. But as we move through the next decade, it is worth interrogating what the future of Black film looks like. Yes, we are in pain and have been for a long time, but what else? What does our joy look like? What do we talk about when white people are not around? What does a film look like when white people are not the intended audience? I would wager to say it looks a lot like a very special film that had its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival : Neptune Frost .

Neptune Frost is an intimidating film, both in scope and pure cinematic power. Directed by Saul Williams (who also wrote the screenplay and the musical compositions) and Anisia Uzeyman (who also served as DP), this Afro-futurist science fiction musical is an expansive piece of art, with eye-popping color and a beautiful, dynamic cast of young Black performers. Black skin is lovingly shot, glowing with purple and blue light. The costumes look as if they were ripped right from the runway, made with freeing lightweight fabric in a rainbow of colors. The camera is always in motion, capturing every detail of the actors, from the way their muscles stretch when they dance to the flutter of an eyelid. Every part of the film has a soundtrack, from rapping and singing to chanting in unison.

And when the characters speak to each other, everything has a deeper meaning. The dialogue is poetry, unconcerned with coherence or a literal understanding of what’s taking place onscreen. Every location has its own color palette, separating the real world from the dream spaces the film explores. Neptune Frost utilizes everything the medium of film has to offer — visually, sonically, and emotionally. Every moment requires the full senses of the viewer, challenging our rapidly deteriorating attention spans. Gorgeously photographed, the Rwanda-set film requires the largest screen possible — watching it at home is not enough. It’s an event as big as its ideas, with a plot so intricate it’s a wonder Williams and Uzeyman pulled it off.

The film tells the story of Matalusa (Bertrand Ninteretse “Kaya Free”) and Neptune (played by both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo “Bobo”), two misfits who find each other through technology and dreams. Matalusa is a miner, worn down by all the death and poverty around him. Neptune is an intersex hacker who pulls Matalusa into a world of possibilities. Together they experience the transformative power of Black love, which liberates them from their unfulfilling lives, transforming the way they see the world.

Joining them are a diverse group of young Black hackers, with a mix of Rwandan and symbolic English names like Memory and Psychology. As their group grows, it becomes a celebration, with singing, dancing and constant partying. Their joy is rooted in the liberation of the body, embracing pleasure and exploring their various desires.

These images are nourishment for the soul, showing us what’s possible for a Black future. But though their joy is powerful, Neptune and Matalusa’s union cannot change everything. They still live in fear of an entity referred to only as The Authority, with enough manpower and weapons to destroy the hackers’ safe haven. The conflict within the film mirrors our times: As our culture becomes more progressive, it reveals the stubbornness of politicians not willing to change.

Neptune Frost is an unapologetically queer film, emphasizing the fluidity of gender and sexuality. But it also highlights the problems within present-day social movements — symbolic resistance without the concrete measures to shift the political climate in the right direction. There is beauty in being fully seen as you are, but what’s next? Now that we are seen, what will the powers that be do with that information? Perhaps films like Neptune Frost will advance this conversation.

