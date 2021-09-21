CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Used, new car market racing to keep up with demand

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahCcc_0c3SBdLR00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you’re in the market to buy a car, experts say you may have to wait a little longer if you have your heart set on a specific make and model.

As dealerships both new and used try to maneuver through the backlog of inventory because of a shortage in car parts.

“Anyone who deals with cars whether it's new, used, or rental car agencies, they're all essentially in the same place scrambling to get vehicles because of this backlog of demand and shortage of supply," said Karl Brauer, the executive analyst for iseecars.com. "So many of these car-based businesses are doing what they can to get their hands on vehicles at this point.”

And when you translate the situation into dollars in San Diego, the average cost for a used car has gone up about $7,000 in the past year, which is a little more than $25,000 for a used car.

Brauer adds, there’s only one real way to fix this problem.

“If new car production can get back to a new level that meets new car demand, and people who have current cars would trade them in to get new cars, and used cars supply would go up. It tracks back to the microchip shortage," he says.

Until then, if you really need to buy a new car, Brauer says it’s best to keep your options open and stay away from the cars that are in high demand, such as convertibles and trucks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
southernminn.com

Demand for new cars dwarfs inventory at local dealerships

In a world increasingly reliant on computer technology, the ongoing global chip shortage is squeezing the supply of laptops, tablets, washing machines, and gaming consoles. But among the worst hit industries is auto manufacturers. Unable to meet demand while facing shortfalls in semiconductors, major automakers, like Ford and GM, paused...
ECONOMY
phl17.com

The fastest-selling new and used cars in August

The Hyundai Santa Cruz debuts as the fastest-selling new vehicle; newly released Ford Bronco also makes debut. New cars are selling over a week faster than in July, while used cars are selling slightly faster. Toyota/Lexus vehicles account for six vehicles on the fastest-selling new vehicle list, followed by Hyundai-Kia...
BUYING CARS
apppicker.com

TrueCar Used Cars and New Cars

It's really quite incredible just how much new cars cost and what's even more incredible is how over-priced they actually are. TrueCar claims to have saved more than $1 billion off the MSRP. This app is the mobile version of the very popular website that has helped to sell more than 1,000,000 vehicles to its members.
TECHNOLOGY
mpamag.com

Kitchener-Waterloo housing inventory unable to keep up with demand

Housing market activity is steadily overwhelming supply in the Kitchener-Waterloo region, according to a real estate industry group. While sales fell by 12.3% monthly and 22.1% annually in August, the number of transactions remained “well above average,” said Nicole Pohl, president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors. “The main reason...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
95.3 MNC

Study: Price for new, used cars continues to soar

According to iSeeCars’ newest study, used car prices came down slightly in August from July, but they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago as the microchip shortage continues to impact the new and used car marketplace. After analyzing 1.9 million used car sales in August, iSeeCars...
SOUTH BEND, IN
newspressnow.com

The supply and demand of car thefts

St. Joseph is a lot of things. It’s a city with a unique history and a stubborn streak. Some streets are lined with charming houses, the kinds you can’t find in any given suburb. Other parts of town are filled with trash and weeds. By and large, it’s a safe...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
freightwaves.com

Up, up and away: Used truck prices keep soaring to records

Used truck prices continued their skyward trajectory in August, setting records as demand continued to overwhelm supply, a condition expected to last into next year. The monthslong pricing rocket resumed in August after briefly slowing in July. The trickle-down effect of new truck production stalled by a lack of critical microchips and other component shortages is choking the supply of low-mileage used trucks.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#The Cars#Car Parts#Iseecars Com
nbcrightnow.com

Lack of new cars is lifting used car prices

Consumer prices rose 5.3% over the past twelve months. Though prices have come down since July, some things like cars are still more expensive than a year ago. CNN's Matt Egan reports.
BUYING CARS
MarketRealist

Used Car Prices Are Up Again—When Will They Drop?

The used car market has been vicious to buyers over the past year and a half. Following a drop in prices from 2017–2019 by -0.34 percent, issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor chip shortage, and inflation have sent costs skyward. Article continues below advertisement. As of this week, most...
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Business Booming At Auto Repair Shops Due To Lack Of New Cars

NORWOOD (CBS) – Pulling up to Norwood Gulf, it’s easy to see business is booming. Customers’ cars are parked all over, and this auto repair shop sees no break in sight. “It’s crazy. The phone goes off nonstop. It’s good for us! We like it. But for everyone else – it’s not good,” said William Ajjouri. What’s not good is that ongoing worldwide microchip shortage and the trickle down impacts of the pandemic majorly driving up the cost of new and used cars. According to recent Kelley Blue Book research, 80 percent of new car shoppers say they plan to wait it out...
NORWOOD, MA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ride-share pioneer has a new company to spur electric car use

Sunil Paul, one of the pioneers of the ride-sharing concept, is launching a company that he hopes will help encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. The business, called Spring Free EV, aims to tackle one of the biggest barriers to more widespread use of electric vehicles: high upfront costs. By offering financing and charging a fee per mile of use, Mr. Paul says Spring Free’s approach should make costs for electric vehicles equal to or lower than their fossil-fuel-guzzling counterparts, especially for high-mileage drivers. Price parity is crucial for the startup’s first clients — fleet managers — who acquire cars in bulk and who have seen strong demand for electric vehicles on consumer car-sharing and ride-sharing platforms.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
just-auto.com

UK used car prices surge on shortages of new cars

The UK is seeing a strong surge in used car prices as the chips shortage causes short supply and long waiting lists for new cars. UK average used car prices rose by 16.6% during the first eight months of 2021, according to market analyst Indicata UK. Higher demand is also...
RETAIL
baltimorenews.net

Global Car Strut Market to be Driven by Rising Demand of Automotive Suspension in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by EMR titled, 'Global Car Strut Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global car strut market, assessing the market based on its segments like category, material, location of usage, type of product, vehicle type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Tesla Warranty Expired? Need A New Battery Pack? Check This Out

Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive.
CARS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy