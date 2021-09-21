Breaking: College will now provide PCR COVID-19 tests to any student who requests one, regardless of exposure or symptoms
COVID-19 PCR tests will be available for any Grinnell College student, employee or family member to request, the College announced in an all-campus email on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The tests will be self-administered, but will not return results until sent to the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville, IA. Students will now be able to access a test without presenting symptoms or having been exposed.www.thesandb.com
