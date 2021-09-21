Melissa Danielle Viator
Melissa Danielle Viator passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Melissa was born on Dec. 13, 1978, in Floresville, Texas, to Karen L. Johns and M.J. “Skip” Viator III. Melissa attended Floresville schools, from Head Start through high school, and completed her high school education at East Central High School. She was baptized and received her confirmation in the Floresville Lutheran Church. Melissa always had a great love for her “Granny and Grandpa” Johns. She was a very good mother, dedicating her life to her children. She will be forever missed by her children, her mother, family, and friends.www.wilsoncountynews.com
Comments / 0