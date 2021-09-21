CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Carol and Larry Theel

By Pipestone County Star Staff
 8 days ago

Carol Theel, 80, died August 14, 2021 in San Diego County, Calif. Carol Louise Cardinal was born Jan. 18, 1941 to James and Frances (Jondreau) Cardinal in Baraga, Mich. Larry Theel, 87, died Sept. 17, 2021 in San Diego County, Calif. Larry Dean Theel was born June 16, 1934 to...

Carol Smid

On 8/20/2021, Carol shared her final smiles and waved goodbye. Carol’s life seemed a celebration of living each day, as she was always with a smile and always welcomed a party or gathering. Her colorful clothes and glasses mirrored her personality and her spirit. Carol lived to be social and cherished her membership in all her various clubs, groups and circles. She loved the relationships, the sorority, and the fun had at all her group and club gatherings.
ESTES PARK, CO
Daily Inter Lake

Carol Linda Kaufman, 74

Carol Linda Kaufman, 74, of Kalispell, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at Logan Health Medical Center after a fall and a period of failing health. Carol moved to Montana from New Hampshire in May 2008. She hiked, camped and photographed extensively in and around Glacier National Park, Whitefish and the Bob Marshall Wilderness. After a few years of seasonal work for the Forest Service, as a ski lift operator in Big Sky and landscaper in St. Mary’s, Carol settled into a small cabin on the outskirts of Kalispell with the help of her dear friends Susie Rhoades and John Mausshardt. She found much peace and satisfaction there.
Durant Daily Democrat

Patricia Carol Sessums

Patricia Carol Sessums, 63, of Durant, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Alliance Hospital in Durant. She was born on May 8, 1958 in Ada, Oklahoma to the late Jack B. Miller …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue.
DURANT, OK
Buried deep in local lore is iconic Calabasas pet cemetery

For decades, drivers heading west up the Calabasas grade couldn’t miss the words “L.A. Pet Park” emblazoned in white block lettering on the golden hills to their right. The sign advertised an unusual site: the Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park. Although the words are no longer there, the park is—and has been for over 90 years.
CALABASAS, CA
Death notice for Doris Vandeputte

Doris Vandeputte, 93, Tyler, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. No public funeral service will be held. Doris chose to give a great gift and donated her body to the University of Minnesota’s Anatomy Bequest Program for the education of students. Hartquist Funeral...
TYLER, MN
Day Of The Dead Returns To Hollywood Forever Cemetery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Día de los Muertos celebration will return to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery next month. A view of the atmosphere at Dia De Los Muertos at Hollywood Forever on Nov. 2, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. (Getty Images) The celebration, which will both take place Oct. 30, will feature over 100 altars created by community members in remembrance of their ancestors and loved ones. There will also be live music, food and original artwork. This years theme is “The Return of Quetzalcoatl.” Quetzalcoatl, the feathered serpent, is an ancient God for the Mayans and Aztecs. There will be two separate ticketed events, one during the day, that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a second in the evening which runs from 5 p.m. to midnight. For ticket information, click here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Church Directory for the Week of Sept. 29-Oct. 7, 2021

Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, St. Joseph & St. Martin...
RELIGION
Woodstock News Week of Sept. 27, 2021

Don’t you really enjoy these gorgeous, colorful, warm fall days? I do!. The month of September was a busy one at times. The first weekend brought my grandson, Anthony, and his three very active boys for an overnight. My house reverberated with lots of activities and noise. This was music to my ears.
WOODSTOCK, MN
Judy Carol Carr

Judy Carol Carr, age 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born September 30, 1947, in Ballard, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sherman G. and Glenna I. Copeland Suttle. Judy was a member of the Community Family Worship Center in Peterstown, WV, where she was an integral part in her husband Willis’ ministry. She had several jobs throughout her life, including a hairdresser and mail carrier for the USPS. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and reading. She loved her family, and being a grandmother was one of the greatest joys in her life.
OBITUARIES

