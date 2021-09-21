Carol and Larry Theel

Judy Carol Carr, age 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born September 30, 1947, in Ballard, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sherman G. and Glenna I. Copeland Suttle. Judy was a member of the Community Family Worship Center in Peterstown, WV, where she was an integral part in her husband Willis’ ministry. She had several jobs throughout her life, including a hairdresser and mail carrier for the USPS. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and reading. She loved her family, and being a grandmother was one of the greatest joys in her life.
