New Salem Man To Be New ND Parks and Rec Director

North Dakota's waterfowl season got underway this past weekend, and the highly anticipated pheasant opener is less than two weeks away on Saturday, October 9th. Thousands of rooster hunters will take to the field in a sea of blaze orange in search of North Dakota's most prized bird, the Ring-necked Pheasant. There are lots of moving parts to this season, including electronic posting in the state of North Dakota. You can read about that here. The drought will certainly come into play this season as well. Dry conditions, less water, less grass, and fewer hunting spots. This will lead to more competition among hunters for prime hunting spots. Another issue is trying to buy shotgun shells. Hopefully, you stocked up over the past year. In general, hunters are urged to curb their expectations this season.

