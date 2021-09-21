CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Salem, ND

New Salem Man To Be New ND Parks and Rec Director

By Scott McGowan
 8 days ago
A search for a new director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation finds success in the shadow of New Salem Sue. The new Director has held more titles than Virgil "Quicksilver" Hill!. Let me give you a bit of background on New Salem native, new Parks and Rec Director, and...

