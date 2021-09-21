Chester Lee Opiela, 77, of Kosciusko, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Chester was born to Henry and Agnes Butter Opiela on Jan. 14, 1944. Chester married Doris May Heath on May 23, 1964, in San Antonio. Throughout his life, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Chester worked as an assistant general foreman at CPS, as well as a cattle rancher. He enjoyed working around his property, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and spoiling and supporting his grandchildren. He was an active member of the Karnes and Wilson county communities. He was often seen around town showing his support for the various churches in the area as well as providing enthusiastic support for his beloved Falls City Beavers. Chester was a hard worker, a dependable friend, and a loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched, said his family.