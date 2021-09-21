Court dismisses murder case against St. Louis County teenager
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A judge has dismissed a murder case filed against a juvenile accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Dellwood boy in north St. Louis County in 2019. On Monday, a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge dismissed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Jalin T. Jefferson, 16, in the shooting death of Curtis Marshall. The judge dismissed the case because state's witnesses failed to appear for a bench trial set for this week, said Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.www.stltoday.com
