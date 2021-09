ASBURY PARK - The music stopped at Convention Hall and Paramount Theatre, and when it might start again is anyone's guess. Concerts and other events at both venues have been canceled or moved to other venues since late August, days after Asbury Park issued a notice of default to Madison Marquette, the retail developer of the city's boardwalk, over safety concerns and other issues.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO