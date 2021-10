In Cleveland County, the percentage of nursing home residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 far exceeds that of the people who care for them. Of the eight Cleveland County nursing homes listed in data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, all but one had a higher percentage of residents vaccinated against the virus than facility healthcare workers through Sept. 5. The seven homes with higher vaccination rates among residents averaged a 23.6% gap between the two groups.

