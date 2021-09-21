CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

LCSO seeks help identifying suspect(s) in fatal hit and run

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzXqX_0c3S89DA00

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a fatal hit and run in Tallahassee on Saturday morning.

According to LCSO, on Saturday, September 18, between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., a white male was struck and killed by one to two vehicles heading west on W. Pensacola Street, near Progress Drive.

LCSO asks anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous please call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Cars
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy