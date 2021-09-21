LOCAL: Sea breeze t-storms will slowly build westward

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 20 has formed and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Victor by Wednesday night. At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 24.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO