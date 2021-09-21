The Arts Council of Brazos Valley brings back Adult Art Classes for the Fall

Ginny Ruffner is one of the most respected and admired glass makers in America. She's known for her use of the flameworking technique, and her amazing paintings she's done on her glass work. 30 years ago however, it could have all come to an end. In 1991, Ruffner was involved in a three-car collision that almost took her life, and was in a coma for five weeks. Doctors thought she would never walk or talk again. She was in the hospital for five months and in a wheelchair for five years. The accident left her with speech and mobility issues, but her passion has kept her strong.

