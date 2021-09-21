The Arts Council of Brazos Valley brings back Adult Art Classes for the Fall

A year after the release of local literary icon Jess Walter's bestselling novel set in early 20th century Spokane, The Cold Millions is coming out in paperback. To celebrate, Spokane Public Library and Auntie's Bookstore are teaming up. This in-person event requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, and purchase of a $5 ticket or a copy of the book. The reading party is at Spokane Public Library's brand new venue, The Hive. The Cold Millions is a wild tale about two young brothers trying to survive in grim and gritty early Spokane — the deep rift back then between rich and poor, haves and have nots, feels eerily prescient in our 100-years-later reality. The Hive, $5, 7 pm, auntiesbooks.com (CHEY SCOTT)
