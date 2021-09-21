Kathryn Hahn to Play Joan Rivers in Showtime Limited Series

Kathryn Hahn has lined up her next TV role.

The WandaVision Emmy nominee will play comedy legend Joan Rivers in The Comeback Girl , a limited series project in development at Showtime . Hahn will also be an executive producer along with writer Cosmo Carlson and Greg Berlanti , who will also direct.

The potential series would begin in the 1980s, after Rivers was fired from The Late Show , the first program on the fledgling Fox network and the show that made her the first woman to be the full-time host of a late night show. Her husband and producer on The Late Show , Edgar Rosenberg, committed suicide three months after they were fired (and shortly after the couple separated).

Per the show’s logline, the series is “the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

Carlson, a two-time Black List writer ( Valedictorian, The Showrunner ) wrote The Comeback Girl as a spec. Atlas Entertainment president Richard Suckle and vp Robert Amidon shepherded the project with Carlson and brought the script to Berlanti Productions. The two companies are producing along with Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti is under a rich overall deal.

Carlson, Berlanti and Hahn will executive produce with Suckle and Charles Roven for Atlas and Berlanti Productions’ Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Amidon is a co-EP, and Leslie Bennetts is a consultant.

Hahn is coming off Marvel series WandaVision at Disney+ and stars opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in Apple’s The Shrink Next Door , which debuts in November. She’s repped by Lighthouse Management & Media, Gersh, Schreck Rose and Narrative. Carlson is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media and UTA.

