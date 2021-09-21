Men’s golf ranks No. 15 in OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational

The Cal men’s golf team is returning to the Bay after their weekend long tournament at the Olympia Fields, Illinois, competing in the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Competing against 15 teams, the Bears had their work cut out for them. Their performance landed them at No. 15 overall in the tournament. However, the Bears are not dwelling on the loss, but instead using it to bolster skills and expertise as they look towards the rest of the season.