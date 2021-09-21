CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Men’s golf ranks No. 15 in OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational

By Alisa Steel
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cal men’s golf team is returning to the Bay after their weekend long tournament at the Olympia Fields, Illinois, competing in the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Competing against 15 teams, the Bears had their work cut out for them. Their performance landed them at No. 15 overall in the tournament. However, the Bears are not dwelling on the loss, but instead using it to bolster skills and expertise as they look towards the rest of the season.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC men’s golf struggles at Maridoe Invitational

USC faced off against 14 of the top Division I men’s golf teams Monday through Wednesday at the Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas. It was a long three days full of struggles for the USC men’s golf team. After shooting a combined 21-over par on Monday, USC could not get things clicking throughout the rest of the week, finishing at a disappointing 14th place with a score of 70-over-par. No. 5 Texas won the 54-hole stroke play event, posting a combined 3-under-par.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
College Media Network

UH men’s golf finishes seventh at Jim Rivers Invitational

UH men’s golf team traveled to Choudrant, Louisiana to compete in the Jim Rivers Invitational from Sept. 12-14. They finished in a tie for seventh place in the team standings with a score of 871 (+7). The Cougars started strong on Sunday, holding the top spot in the team standings...
GOLF
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON, Texas – The FGCU men's golf team shot 301 in the third round, seven strokes better than its Tuesday performance, to finish 12th overall at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the Maridoe Golf Club. The Eagles posted a 54-hole total of 906 which was just two shots shy of 11th-place TCU.
CARROLLTON, TX
bradleyscout.com

Men’s golf places 12th at Wildcat Invitational

Getting acclimated to a new golf season isn’t always easy. It doesn’t help when none of a team’s players are familiar with the course. This was the case for Bradley’s men’s golf team, which finished 12th out of the 13 teams competing at the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Kansas State earlier this week.
GOLF
middlebury.edu

Men's Golf Concludes Play At Williams Fall Invitational

The Middlebury men's golf team placed seventh among 18 teams competing at the Williams Fall Invitational. Action took place at the Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Babson shot an impressive 560 over the two days, besting the field by 35 strokes. The Panthers came in with a two-day total of 613 (303-310). Middlebury competes next weekend at the Bowdoin Invitational.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Fighting Illini#Ofcc#Maidstone Club
rolltide.com

Alabama Set to Compete at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's golf team is back in action this weekend at the 15th annual Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. Competing in its second tournament in as many weekends to open the season, the Crimson Tide will tee off the three-day, 54-hole tournament Friday morning. This year's OFCC...
ALABAMA STATE
hurstathletics.com

Men’s Golf Fourth After Day One of Mercyhurst Invitational

NORTH EAST, Pa. -- The Mercyhurst men's golf team posted a first round 298 to rank fourth after the first day of the Mercyhurst Invitational at Lakeview Country Club. Ryan Peters was the low scorer for the Lakers posting a one over 73. Jack Angelucci, Ryan Ferry and Jacobo Mancera each shot three over 75 to tie for 14th.
NORTH EAST, PA
fullertontitans.com

Men's Golf Wraps Up Ram Masters Invitational in 12th

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Cal State Fullerton men's golf finished the Ram Masters Invitational in 12th place Tuesday evening with a score of 105-over par 945. Harry Doig led the Titans individually, wrapping up the tournament tied for 14th after shooting 18-over par 228. Doig shot an 81 and 77 on day one before shooting 2-under par 70 in the third and final round.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
hope.edu

Men's Golf Finishes in Fourth Place at Irish Hills Invite

The Hope College men's golf team maintained its first-day standing and finished in fourth place at the conclusion of the Irish Hills Invitational hosted by Adrian College on Saturday. On Friday, the Flying Dutchmen posted a team total of 301 at the par-71 Lenawee Country Club which put them in...
HOLLAND, MI
wdnonline.com

SWOSU men’s golf finish 6th at Washburn Invitational

TOPEKA, Kansas — Gregor Weck came up one shot short of his first collegiate tournament victory and SWOSU men’s golf finished sixth in their season opener at the Washburn Invitational. Weck was at the top of the leaderboard after Day 1, but Washburn’s Dawson Wills managed to out shoot Weck...
GOLF
Democrat-Herald

OSU men's golf: Beavers tied for fourth at Husky Invitational

BREMERTON, Wash. — Freshman Brandon Eyre, playing in his first collegiate tournament, finished with a 6-under par 138 in 36 holes of play Monday to pace the Oregon State men’s golf team at the first day of the Husky Invitational. Eyre ended the day in a tie for fifth place...
OREGON STATE
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Takes on Highly Competitive Fighting Illini Invitational Field

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's golf team will play in the 15th annual Fighting Illini Invitational from Sept. 17-19 at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago. Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, California, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, INDIANA, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, Purdue, Stanford, Texas. INDIANA LINEUP. 1....
INDIANA STATE
bradleybraves.com

Men’s Golf Seventh After Day One At Valpo Fall Invite

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Junior Josh Kirkham is five shots off the lead in a tie for ninth after firing a career-best three-under 69 in the second round of the Valpo Fall Invitational and Bradley Men's Golf sits in seventh in the 12-team field after the opening day of play Monday.
CHESTERTON, IN
dordt.edu

Men's Golf In Northwest Iowa Invite

The Northwest Iowa National Invitational will take place on Monday and Tuesday, September 20 and 21 at Le Mars Willow Creek Golf Course. The two-day, 54-hole event will include Texas Wesleyan, Ottawa (Arizona), Southwestern Christian, Bellevue, Kansas Wesleyan, Morningside, Grand View, Northwestern, Doane, Missouri Valley, Briar Cliff, Midland and Dordt will all have teams in the men’s portion of the invite.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
bgsufalcons.com

Men's Golf Heads To Muncie For Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Bowling Green men's golf team will continue the fall slate of competition at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational in Muncie, Ind. this weekend. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will be played at the par-70 Delaware Country Club with a five-player four-count team format. The tournament will have golfers complete the first 36 holes on Friday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The final 18 will be played on Saturday, set for a 9:30 a.m. tee.
MUNCIE, IN
GoColumbialions.com

Men's Golf to Compete at Cornell Invitational

WATCHUNG, N.J.—Fresh off last weekend's team championship at The Doc Gimmler, the Columbia Men's Golf program travels to Watching Valley Golf Club to compete in the annual Cornell Invitational on Sunday and Monday. Columbia enters the weekend as the event's defending champion as the Lions claimed the 2019 title by one stroke over Bucknell.
WATCHUNG, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy