Airbnb's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (Airbnb: ABNB). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 17 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64.71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35.29% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $576,474 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $987,178.