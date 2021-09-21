CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Snap's Biggest Options Trades For Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (Snap: SNAP). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) we detected 42 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57.14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42.86% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $771,420 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $2,808,922.

