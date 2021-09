Florida edge rusher Andrew Chatfield, a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018, is transferring to Oregon State. Chatfield announced the move on Twitter after entering the transfer portal on Aug. 31. He suited up for the Gators in the season opener and against USF while staying on scholarship, leaving the door open for him to reconsider. But he ultimately chose to move on to OSU after visiting for last week’s blowout win over Idaho.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO