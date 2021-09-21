CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson Talks Working with Biden, Fatherhood as Prime Minister — and at Last Confirms He Has 6 Kids

By Virginia Chamlee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview on Today this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a long-held suspicion about the number of children he has — telling Savannah Guthrie that he actually has six kids and not five, as has been previously acknowledged. Johnson, 57, spoke with Guthrie about a range of...

