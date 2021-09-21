Ronaldo Passes Messi on Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Soccer Players
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on winning—or earning, at the very least. Forbes announced that the Manchester United star has passed Lionel Messi as the world's highest-paid soccer player with earnings of roughly $125 million. Ronaldo, who is the first team-sport athlete ever to make more than $1 billion in pre-tax career earnings, earns $70 million in wages and a whopping $55 million from endorsement deals.www.chatsports.com
