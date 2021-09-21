CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronaldo Passes Messi on Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Soccer Players

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo keeps on winning—or earning, at the very least. Forbes announced that the Manchester United star has passed Lionel Messi as the world's highest-paid soccer player with earnings of roughly $125 million. Ronaldo, who is the first team-sport athlete ever to make more than $1 billion in pre-tax career earnings, earns $70 million in wages and a whopping $55 million from endorsement deals.

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi to become the most-paid Footballer

According to Forbes, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Lionel Messi as the world’s highest-paid footballer. During the 2021-22 season, the Portuguese striker is expected to earn a whopping $125 million before taxes. Cristiano Ronaldo: Net Worth and Earnings. In the most recent edition released by Forbes, the 36-year-old...
Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
Lionel Messi’s Champions League debut for PSG: Live score, updates, highlights

All eyes will be on Bruges, Belgium, where we’ll finally see Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the field at the same time as Paris Saint-Germain opens UEFA Champions League group play against Club Brugge. The star trio is in the starting lineup for the current French league leaders.
James Rodriguez in talks with Qatar club as player looks to seal a move away from Everton a year after becoming their highest paid player

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is currently in talks with an “unnamed Qatari club” to discuss his future this season. The midfielder has not played for the Premie League side, since Rafa Benitez took over the managerial role this season. James joined Everton from Real Madrid in 2019, to reunite with...
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Ones To Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi top the list

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the list of players who were named among the stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition’s new Ones to Watch series on Ultimate Team. EA Sports is celebrating the biggest deals of the summer transfer window with an item that will upgrade FUT players based on their real-world performances over the course of the season.
Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
Lionel Messi no longer world’s top paid footballer, and Barcelona no longer have any players in the top 10

Lionel Messi is no longer the world’s top paid player, according to Forbes, having taken a paycut to join Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. The world’s best player was also the best paid player for years at FC Barcelona, but things were sure to change. He was ready to accept a much lower offer to remain at the Camp Nou, although he ultimately did not due to salary cap issues.
Sebastien Haller: The Champions League’s star man so far?

Sebastien Haller’s Champions League debut is unlikely to be topped any time soon. From a European point of view—let alone an African point of view—it surely deserves consideration among the greatest UCL debuts of all time. The striker netted four times in Ajax’s 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in Gameweek...
Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."
PSG vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain left a lot of unanswered questions following their first Champions League game of the season as they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge.It was the first time we got a look at the front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe playing together and it didn’t really work.It remains to be seen whether Messi will line up for the start of this mouthwatering clash against Manchester City following his minor injury. But could it work in Pep Guardiola’s favour if he does?Sounds crazy to say but PSG clearly lack something when they play the three superstars up front...
