Cardiff: Further appeal to find on-the-run York rapist

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son from East Sussex.Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, now of Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.She was charged with murdering her son, Mustafa, who died aged 10 at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018 following three days of treatment.A post-mortem and subsequent toxicology examination suggested that Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died from the administration of non-prescribed medication, a statement from Sussex Police said.He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.Mehmetaliogullari was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28).The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

