Public Safety

Cardiff: Further appeal to find on-the-run York rapist

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have launched a further appeal to find a rapist with links to Cardiff who went on the run before being sentenced for attacking a teenage girl. Jason Vincent Longhurst, of Lindsey Avenue, York, was found guilty of the rape and strangulation of the girl more than 10 years ago.

The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’: Who was Sarah Everard?

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wayne Couzens: The Met police officer who pleaded guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

The serving Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard performed a “fake Covid arrest” using his handcuffs to bundle the marketing executive into his car, a court heard on Wednesday.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty and is being sentenced at a two-day hearing at the Old Bailey in London.Ms Everard, 33, was reported missing by her boyfriend on 4 March when she did not come to work the day after visiting a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.Her body was found a week later in a woodland area in Ashford, Kent, around 50 miles from where she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork released from prison

Colin Pitchfork, the serial paedophile who raped and murdered two schoolgirls, has been released from prison and will have some of the tightest licence conditions ever imposed on a non-terrorist convict. The 61-year-old was jailed for life in 1989 after he admitted raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salisbury attack: Police officer poisoned with novichok felt like ‘life was being taken away slowly’

A police officer who was poisoned as a result of the Salisbury attack has said he felt like his “life was being taken away slowly” as he battled the nerve agent in hospital.Nick Bailey was a detective sergeant in Wiltshire Police when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was targeted in March 2018.Speaking at a summit in London, he described how his day had started “very normally” when he overheard radio chatter about two people found slumped on a bench.“I thought ‘I‘m a bit bored with what I’m doing, so I’ll walk down to see what’s going on’.” Mr Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman admits racially abusing Birmingham pub doorman

A woman who was filmed spitting at and abusing a pub doorman has admitted racially aggravated common assault. Sharna Walker was banned from Birmingham following her arrest after confronting doorman Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on 22 May. The footage attracted millions of views on social...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Trans woman stabbed on doorstep in ‘truly horrifying’ targeted attack in Birmingham

A transgender woman was stabbed on her doorstep in a “horrifying” targeted attack, police have said.The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in her leg and her stomach when she opened her door to a man who she had met online and arranged to meet.The “targeted hate crime” took place in Birmingham city centre on 30 November last year, West Midlands Police said.The victim, who had fled to the UK from Poland in the hope of finding greater tolerance and acceptance, suffered serious injuries which resulted in emergency surgery, the force said.Nazir Mohammed, 22, from Newbold Croft, Nechells, admitted wounding with intent...
WORLD
BBC

Josh Reeson: Further arrests over York teen's drug death

Three people have been arrested by police investigating the drug-related death of a 15-year-old boy. Josh Reeson became ill on Fulford Road, York, in the early hours of 27 September 2020 and died two days later. An inquest heard the teenager died from multiple organ failure after taking a "significant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lancashire Police hunting on-the-run convicted rapist

Police are hunting a convicted rapist who failed to return to approved premises. Kevin Anthony Wyatt, 37, who is also known as David Edge, was released from prison under a number of conditions after being sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016. Lancashire Police said he failed to return...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

London police charge man with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

NHS nurse 'called in sick' to clean up company car after son shot love rival in it

A nurse is facing up to ten years in prison after she called in sick to clean up blood after her son shot a love rival in her NHS company car. Patricia Dean, 58, of Sowerby Bridge in west Yorkshire, called in sick to her job as a mental health nurse to clean the car after her son Vincenzo De Falco attacked his love rival on January 21, 2019, Jonathan Smith, and shot him in the knees in it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother charged over 2018 killing of severely disabled 10-year-old son

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son from East Sussex.Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, now of Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.She was charged with murdering her son, Mustafa, who died aged 10 at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018 following three days of treatment.A post-mortem and subsequent toxicology examination suggested that Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died from the administration of non-prescribed medication, a statement from Sussex Police said.He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.Mehmetaliogullari was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28).The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sunderland Echo

Coroner's appeal to find family of Sunderland man after death

Sixty-two-year-old Stephen Lawford passed away at home in Pemberton Close, Monkwearmouth, today, Friday, September 24. Enquiries have suggested he has living relations but it is not known if any are local. It is believed that one family member may reside in Kent. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

