CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy PayPal?

By Will Healy
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • PayPal led the advancement of fintech and remains an industry leader.
  • Despite a long-established presence, it faces significant competitive threats.
  • PayPal continues to grow rapidly, but it might not be enough to satisfy investors.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) dropped by close to 2.5% in Monday trading amid a generalized sell-off. Since its spinoff from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in 2015, the fintech's stock price has surged more than 625% amid the rising prevalence of financial technology, even after a 13% drop from highs set earlier this year.

Financial technology is vast in scope, and has already attracted numerous PayPal competitors to the field. But it may be this new decline that leads investors to ask whether the falling stock price is a reason to sell or a buying opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpNHI_0c3S3OyV00
Image source: Getty Images.

The state of PayPal

While the slight drop in the stock on Monday may have piqued the attention of a few worrisome investors, they can't deny the strength of PayPal's growth story. PayPal led the way for the fintech industry in the 1990s, allowing users to make payments from their computers.

Despite this longtime presence, the company could easily continue its expansion for the foreseeable future; Grand View Research forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global fintech of 19% through 2028. This will take the size of the industry to an estimated $236 billion globally. As societies go cashless, sites like PayPal have offered more services, increasing options for making payments electronically.

Additionally, Venmo, PayPal's peer-to-peer payments app, has become an increasingly popular option that allows users to spend and collect money, performing transactions with individuals and businesses without needing a wallet or a credit card. And PayPal just bought Paidy, a Japanese buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) company, for $2.7 billion. Paidy is the leader in BNPL in Japan, which has the third largest e-commerce economy in the world.

However, while PayPal went into BNPL before Square (NYSE:SQ), in areas like crypto and app-linked cards, PayPal seems to merely react to this peer's moves. Square's ecosystem, which now includes an industrial bank, poses an increasingly serious threat, as many businesses can now conduct all the necessary financial transactions inside the Square ecosystem. Currently, PayPal does not offer traditional banking services. Hence, it would require businesses to link an external account in order to move money outside of the Venmo or PayPal ecosystems.

Square's Cash App is almost as big as Venmo. Cash App, which competes directly with Venmo, claims 70 million users, just under the approximately 76 million active accounts Venmo reported at the end of Q2.

PayPal's presence in 200 countries means only so much given that in developing nations, many people do not use credit or debit cards. This makes PayPal inaccessible to many in cash-based societies. In such countries, PayPal operates at a disadvantage to a company like MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), which offers services that allow cash-only customers to access fintech services.

PayPal cashes in on fintech

So far, PayPal's challenges do not seem to have slowed growth. For the first six months of 2021, revenue of $12.3 billion surged 24% compared with the first half of 2020. Over the same period, net income rose 41% to $2.3 billion as expenses climbed by only 18% and PayPal received an income tax benefit in Q1. This made up for lower net gains on investments that reduced other income by 92%.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects revenue of nearly $26 billion, which would amount to an increase of nearly 20% versus fiscal 2020. Still, PayPal began to drop following this announcement as investors reacted negatively to eBay's shift away from the PayPal platform. Nonetheless, While PayPal stock has surged by more than 50% over the last 12 months, it's P/E ratio has fallen to around 65, closer to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Square shares trade for almost 220 times earnings.

Is PayPal worth considering?

Although any drop in the stock price may foster some investor anxiety, it appears that concerns including competitive threats and a general weakening of confidence in the market have driven the decline. Admittedly, Square's ecosystem and Cash App have become a notable competitive threat. Moreover, PayPal may have to compete more directly with the likes of MercadoLibre in countries that are still bringing banking and financial services to the mainstream.

Nonetheless, the overall fintech industry continues to expand rapidly, and PayPal still stands to benefit. Revenue and a rising stock price indicate that the company can deliver for both customers and investors. Over the next few months, investors should look to a falling stock price with a cautiously optimistic eye: I think this sell-off points to opportunity rather than adversity.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Affirm To Join PayPal In Allowing Users To Buy And Sell Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is planning to allow its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). What Happened: The revelation was made by the company in a presentation on Tuesday. The presentation showcased a mobile phone that displayed Affirm’s upcoming cryptocurrency services. Affirm...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

September Sell-Off: Is Twilio Stock a Buy While It's Down?

Twilio's revenue accelerated in the company's most recent quarter. Management expects 30%-plus annualized revenue growth over the next four years. Operating leverage could lead to significant profits down the road. September has been a challenging month for stocks, bringing a pause to 2021's bull market. The S&P 500 and the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Whales buy $1.4 billion worth of Chainlink amidst market-wide sell-off

Wallet addresses holding 1 million to 10 million LINK accumulated nearly 62 million tokens during the dip in price. In August 2021, large wallet investors accumulated LINK; however, the supply was redistributed soon after. Chainlink's recent partnership with Avalanche and Cardano is expected to boost the utility of LINK tokens.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Debit Cards#Fintech#Grand View Research#Cagr#Venmo#Japanese#Bnpl#Cash App#Mercadolibre
Entrepreneur

Sell Growth & Buy Cyclicals

The Broad Market Index was down 0.51% last week and 51% of stocks out-performed the index. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more This is th...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Protect Your Portfolio From a Stock Market Sell-Off

Prioritizing high-quality companies will help your portfolio beat volatility. You don’t have to agree with Mr. Market's prices. Put options can help insulate you from risk. Investors have been faced with some volatile market swings recently, and there are risk factors on the horizon raising questions about what comes next. Market sell-offs can be painful and are often cause for added stress in already complicated times, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your investment portfolio.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

This Value Metric Can Tell Best Times to Buy and Sell Cryptocurrency

When I talk about something simple with my kids, I use the phrase: “It’s not rocket science.”. They’ve recently become interested in learning about trading cryptocurrency. Because of its high volatility, sometimes it feels like trading crypto is rocket science. Prices bounce all over the place … sometimes for no reason at all.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
laptopmag.com

How to buy Bitcoin on PayPal

Note: This is not financial advice. This is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose. "How to buy Bitcoin on PayPal" is a question many beginner investors are curious about, especially if they don't have...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off Fears: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

A market sell-off would open up great opportunities for investors with long holding periods. There are several stocks that can be bought at relatively lower valuations now, and some may become more attractive in case of a dip. During the ongoing correction, investors can consider buying into industries that promise...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

September Sell-Off: Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The market is selling off amid several near-term concerns. Yet over the long term, stocks with competitive advantages will thrive. These three competitively-advantaged stocks have strong and growing dividends. For the stock market, September is often the cruelest month. In fact, going back to 1928, September is historically the worst...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Could Be the Biggest Streaming Winner of the Stock Market Sell-Off

September isn't usually a fruitful month for the stock market based on historical averages. Unsurprisingly, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq indexes are all down around 2% so far this month. But shrewd investors shouldn't worry and instead would benefit from looking for individual stocks that could be selling for attractive prices today.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in the Sell-Off

Poshmark is in the driver's seat of a booming market for secondhand clothing. People will still buy pet supplies from Chewy during a market downturn. Lululemon Athletica is changing the way people shop for fitness clothing. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, it's never fun to see...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

6 Inverse ETFs Gain on Broad Market Sell-Off

MSFT - Free Report) , Google-owner Alphabet (. . These companies collectively shed more than $500 billion since the Nasdaq 100 peaked on Sep 7. The slump came following concerns over the financial contagion of the potential failure of China’s Evergrande property group, which is under a debt burden of $150 million in bond payments later this week. Ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington and a looming Federal Reserve policy meeting this week has made investors’ jittery.
STOCKS
Financial World

Bitcoin, Ethereum slump as broader market sell-off widens

On Monday, Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, was tanked nearly 7.0 per cent as concerns over the potential fiscal fallouts of a likely collapse of Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, had spooked investors, widening a broad-based sell-off wave into crypto assets, too. On top of that, Ethereum’s blockchain network also had dealt...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Evergrande Sell Off And Bitcoin

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. After covering the Evergrande Real Estate Group last week in Daily Dive #060,...
MARKETS
talesbuzz.com

Bitcoin plunges amid stock wordlwide market sell-off

Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest price in over a month on Monday as US stocks got slammed by a sharp selloff amid fears about the Chinese property market. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading below $43,800 mid-morning on Monday, down about 7.5 percent over the previous 24 hours. Other...
STOCKS
invezz.com

This is what Cramer wants investors to do amidst the market sell-off

The three most widely followed U.S. indices are down up to 3.0% in September. Mad Money host Jim Cramer cautions investors against buying the dip. Economist Mohamed El-Erian says buyers of the dip have gotten hurt so far. The three most widely followed U.S. indices are down up to 3.0%...
STOCKS
apppicker.com

Listia: Buy, Sell, and Trade

For this app to get a passing grade it needs to be able to do a couple things. First, it has to provide a large variety of free stuff, just as the name of the app suggests, and second, it needs to be easy to use so you can quickly and easily locate the items you want to get your hands on. So how does it stack up? Let’s take a look.
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy