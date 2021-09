There were a handful of big moments on NCIS season 19 episode 2, and one of the biggest ones may very well be the exit of Pam Dawber. Is she gone for good? Well, the first thing we should note is that the Mork & Mindy star’s arc as Marcie Warren was originally supposed to be just four episodes at the end of last season. We had no idea that she would be stopping by for another two. We know that Mark Harmon’s real-life wife was asked a number of times to do the show over the years but long resisted until this role came along. She was gracious with her time, but tonight Marcie’s story seemed to come to a close.

