CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Amsterdam season 4: Ryan Eggold teases happier stories ahead

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Amsterdam season 4 premiere is going to air on NBC in just a matter of hours, and it’s beyond easy to be excited for that!. It’s been a long past year and a half for so many people, and we know that season 3 in general was stuffed full of tough moments for so many characters. As we start to look towards the future, though, we could start to see things shift a little bit — to be specific, in a far more positive direction.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Ryan Eggold Has Dated a Few Actresses Over the Years

The NBC show New Amsterdam is full of drama. The show is all about a doctor named Max Goodwin who works at one of the oldest hospitals in the U.S. It doesn't get much support, but he's still expected to give the best care to his patients. Of course, he does, but it's a struggle. Max and his team fight for what's best for those in need, while also fighting with each other at times.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Painful Maddie story ahead

Season 5 episode 2 is going to be airing on Fox a little tonight, and we’d advise you to be prepared for some serious heartbreak. Maddie is going through something serious in postpartum depression, and this is not going to be the sort of story that is altogether resolved quickly. It’s a reflection of real life, where there is no quick fix and it is an extensive, emotional journey.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Eggold
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by David Schulner and inspired by Eric Manheimer’s 2012 memoir ‘Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,’ ‘New Amsterdam’ is a medical drama series that is as profound as it is engaging. Following Dr. Max Goodwin – the new and ambitious Medical Director of New Amsterdam Medical Center – this NBC production delves deep into his experiences as he strives to break the bureaucracy and take the hospital to glory.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe teases ‘heartbreaking’ story

We know that Outlander season 6 will be using the buildup to the Revolutionary War as its backdrop but, much like so many seasons before it, it is really about the people. The primary focus for this season will and should be the characters, ones who inhabit the world of Fraser’s Ridge and greatly impact the lives of Jamie, Claire, and everyone else.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Tnt#Max And Helen#Nbc#The New Amsterdam
startattle.com

New Amsterdam (Season 4 Episode 1) “More Joy”, trailer, release date

Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic. Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital. Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents and Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position with Dr. Baptiste and his wife, Dr. Lyn Malvo. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘New Amsterdam’s Tyler Labine Teases Iggy’s ‘Challenging’ Season 4 & A ‘Major’ Bombshell In Premiere

‘New Amsterdam’ is back for season 4. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tyler Labine about Iggy’s ‘life change,’ Sharpwin going public, and more. Dr. Iggy Frome has made a serious life-changing decision when it comes to his career — he’s no longer seeing patients. When New Amsterdam season 4 premieres on September 21, Iggy will be questioning whether or not he made the right move. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Tyler Labine about the future ahead for Iggy.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

New Amsterdam Spoilers: Iggy Faces Hannibal Lecter Character In Season 4!

New Amsterdam Season 4 spoilers reveal that Iggy (played by Tyler Labine) will confront an individual comparable to Hannibal Lecter!. And for those wondering just how someone like Hannibal Lecter might surface in a hospital, New Amsterdam star Tyler Labine explained. Find out what he revealed about season 4 below,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TechRadar

How to watch New Amsterdam online season 4 from anywhere

After the chaos caused by COVID-19 at the New Amsterdam last season, executive producer David Schulner promises more joy and a whole lotta love this time round, with fans invested in that coupling (#Sharpwin) finally getting to see it become a reality. Below we’ll explain how to watch New Amsterdam season 4 online from anywhere today.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Jocko Sims Says Reynolds’ Secret Will Come Out in ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 (VIDEO)

New Amsterdam’s fourth season sees the brilliant, straight-laced Doctor Reynolds (Jocko Sims) in a tricky position. Always on the lookout for the woman he’s going to settle down with, Reynolds took a left turn last season when he fell for the entrancing Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner)…who also happens to be married. Despite her open marriage, their fling turned more serious, and was given the ultimate twist in the season finale when Reynolds met and was promoted by a surgeon at the hospital named Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre B. Blake), who turned out to be Malvo’s husband.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 premiere: Are Max, Helen leaving the hospital?

The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere promised to deliver some surprises — and after watching it, it’s fair to say it was successful!. After all, we spent most of this episode wondering what the aftermath was going to be of Helen’s decision to leave New Amsterdam and continue her work in the UK. She realized that there was so much she needed to do there back in the season 3 finale and she refused to leave it behind for any reason, even to be with Max. She loves him, but recognized that she wouldn’t be fulfilled leaving a huge chunk of her life behind for the sake of her relationship.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Five? Has the NBC Medical Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine, with Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman recurring. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); and psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine). In season four, following a tough year, it’s a new chapter in the characters’ lives, focused on finding more joy. That may not be easy with the addition of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) to the team. In an effort to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital, her first order of business is to tear down every progressive program Max has erected.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy