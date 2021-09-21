New Amsterdam season 4: Ryan Eggold teases happier stories ahead

The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere promised to deliver some surprises — and after watching it, it’s fair to say it was successful!. After all, we spent most of this episode wondering what the aftermath was going to be of Helen’s decision to leave New Amsterdam and continue her work in the UK. She realized that there was so much she needed to do there back in the season 3 finale and she refused to leave it behind for any reason, even to be with Max. She loves him, but recognized that she wouldn’t be fulfilled leaving a huge chunk of her life behind for the sake of her relationship.

