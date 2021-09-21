CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arizona, The Joy Bus Diner Serves Up Smiles And So Much More

By Courtnie Erickson
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 8 days ago

It is easy to become depressed, discouraged, and lonely when battling a serious health condition such as cancer. You may want a friendly face; someone to brighten your day, and to help relieve some of your daily burdens. That is what the Joy Bus Diner is all about. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the Joy Bus Diner is truly making Phoenix a “tastier, happier place, one meal at a time.”

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8ZqH_0c3S2pOz00
Welcome to the Joy Bus Diner, a restaurant in Phoenix where your taste buds will begin to water the minute you walk through the front door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0qgy_0c3S2pOz00
When you step inside this restaurant, you may feel like you are in a typical Arizona diner. However, The Joy Bus Diner is so much more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUUsA_0c3S2pOz00
The Joy Bus Diner is a 100% nonprofit restaurant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7zrr_0c3S2pOz00
The Joy Bus Charity has one primary mission: to bring chef-inspired meals and a friendly face to cancer patients throughout the Phoenix area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDnHv_0c3S2pOz00
The Joy Bus is the creation of award-winning chef Jennifer Caraway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nydw8_0c3S2pOz00
Today, all of the meals are delivered by volunteers. Many of the volunteers at The Joy Bus are cancer survivors themselves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcx5b_0c3S2pOz00
To help raise money for the charity, The Joy Bus Diner opened in 2016. Every meal that is purchased goes toward supporting the Joy Bus Meal Delivery Program.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MR5u5_0c3S2pOz00
When you visit the diner, your taste buds are in for a real treat. This restaurant in Arizona serves farm-fresh, made-from-scratch meals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcpRp_0c3S2pOz00
The Joy Bus is open for both breakfast and lunch. Each menu is packed with a variety of entrees to satisfy your every craving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kx3hW_0c3S2pOz00
For breakfast, you must try a plate of pancakes. They are served with sausage or bacon and real maple syrup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lX26_0c3S2pOz00
The lunch menu is filled with both lighter and heartier fare options. You can try a salad, power bowl, or even a hamburger or sandwich.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzfYG_0c3S2pOz00
“Where else can you order a plate of delicious pancakes or biscuits and gravy and also help to feed your neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity and loneliness during cancer treatment?" Norton says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iEoc_0c3S2pOz00
In fact, not only does The Joy Bus raise money through its diner, but it also hosts several fundraising events throughout the year. Customers can also sponsor a patient meal for $10 when they visit the diner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431b2F_0c3S2pOz00
The Joy Bus Diner is not only serving healthy and delicious meals to its customers, it's also brightening the Phoenix area and helping those in the community who need hope, happiness, and friendship.

To learn more about The Joy Bus Diner and charity, to view the menu and current hours, and more, click here or give this restaurant a call at (602) 595-5884. Make sure you follow The Joy Bus Diner on Facebook as well.

Do you have a favorite small business that is helping your community and working hard to make the world a better place? We want to know about them! Nominate the business here and tell us all about it. Also, don’t forget to learn about even more incredible places to visit and things to do in Arizona by following our Only In Arizona Facebook and Instagram pages!

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

