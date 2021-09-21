One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arizona, The Joy Bus Diner Serves Up Smiles And So Much More

It is easy to become depressed, discouraged, and lonely when battling a serious health condition such as cancer. You may want a friendly face; someone to brighten your day, and to help relieve some of your daily burdens. That is what the Joy Bus Diner is all about. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the Joy Bus Diner is truly making Phoenix a “tastier, happier place, one meal at a time.”

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to the Joy Bus Diner, a restaurant in Phoenix where your taste buds will begin to water the minute you walk through the front door.

When you step inside this restaurant, you may feel like you are in a typical Arizona diner. However, The Joy Bus Diner is so much more.

The Joy Bus Diner is a 100% nonprofit restaurant.

The Joy Bus Charity has one primary mission: to bring chef-inspired meals and a friendly face to cancer patients throughout the Phoenix area.

The Joy Bus is the creation of award-winning chef Jennifer Caraway.

Today, all of the meals are delivered by volunteers. Many of the volunteers at The Joy Bus are cancer survivors themselves.

To help raise money for the charity, The Joy Bus Diner opened in 2016. Every meal that is purchased goes toward supporting the Joy Bus Meal Delivery Program.

When you visit the diner, your taste buds are in for a real treat. This restaurant in Arizona serves farm-fresh, made-from-scratch meals.

The Joy Bus is open for both breakfast and lunch. Each menu is packed with a variety of entrees to satisfy your every craving.

For breakfast, you must try a plate of pancakes. They are served with sausage or bacon and real maple syrup.

The lunch menu is filled with both lighter and heartier fare options. You can try a salad, power bowl, or even a hamburger or sandwich.

“Where else can you order a plate of delicious pancakes or biscuits and gravy and also help to feed your neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity and loneliness during cancer treatment?" Norton says.

In fact, not only does The Joy Bus raise money through its diner, but it also hosts several fundraising events throughout the year. Customers can also sponsor a patient meal for $10 when they visit the diner.

The Joy Bus Diner is not only serving healthy and delicious meals to its customers, it's also brightening the Phoenix area and helping those in the community who need hope, happiness, and friendship.

To learn more about The Joy Bus Diner and charity, to view the menu and current hours, and more, click here or give this restaurant a call at (602) 595-5884. Make sure you follow The Joy Bus Diner on Facebook as well.

Do you have a favorite small business that is helping your community and working hard to make the world a better place? We want to know about them! Nominate the business here and tell us all about it. Also, don’t forget to learn about even more incredible places to visit and things to do in Arizona by following our Only In Arizona Facebook and Instagram pages!