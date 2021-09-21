One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arizona, The Joy Bus Diner Serves Up Smiles And So Much More
By Courtnie Erickson
Only In Arizona
8 days ago
It is easy to become depressed, discouraged, and lonely when battling a serious health condition such as cancer. You may want a friendly face; someone to brighten your day, and to help relieve some of your daily burdens. That is what the Joy Bus Diner is all about. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the Joy Bus Diner is truly making Phoenix a “tastier, happier place, one meal at a time.”
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about The Joy Bus Diner and charity, to view the menu and current hours, and more, click here or give this restaurant a call at (602) 595-5884. Make sure you follow The Joy Bus Diner on Facebook as well.
Do you have a favorite small business that is helping your community and working hard to make the world a better place? We want to know about them! Nominate the business here and tell us all about it. Also, don’t forget to learn about even more incredible places to visit and things to do in Arizona by following our Only In Arizona Facebook and Instagram pages!
