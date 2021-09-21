Progressives Launch New Eviction Moratorium Effort Weeks After SCOTUS Allows Resumption

As the seasons begin to change across New York state, concerns about rent and eviction are ramping up with the not so subtle reminders of cold weather to come. Recently, both the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly passed legislation that aims to extend residential eviction moratoriums during the COVID-19 public health crisis. The increased safeguards now include the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, alongside the residential foreclosure moratorium, and an eviction and foreclosure moratorium for small businesses.

