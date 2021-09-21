CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives Launch New Eviction Moratorium Effort Weeks After SCOTUS Allows Resumption

By Rebecca Klapper
 8 days ago
"This pandemic isn't over, and we have to do everything we can to protect renters from the harm and trauma of needless eviction," Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tacoma News Tribune

Inslee extends eviction moratorium bridge

Inslee extends WA eviction moratorium bridge to Oct. 31. The eviction extension was granted in order for Washington counties to get relief funds out to help more renters.
HOUSE RENT
J.M. Lesinski

Senate and Assembly Extend Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums for New Yorkers

As the seasons begin to change across New York state, concerns about rent and eviction are ramping up with the not so subtle reminders of cold weather to come. Recently, both the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly passed legislation that aims to extend residential eviction moratoriums during the COVID-19 public health crisis. The increased safeguards now include the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, alongside the residential foreclosure moratorium, and an eviction and foreclosure moratorium for small businesses.
Boston Herald

Bill to bring back eviction moratorium filed in Congress

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., hope to bring back the COVID-era eviction moratorium, a move property owners continue to oppose. “An extremist Supreme Court cut short eviction protections and put millions of people at risk for losing their homes,” Warren said in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

House passes bill on sentencing disparity with bipartisan backing

It's not at all common for the House to pass a bill on a contentious issue with bipartisan support, which made it all the more encouraging to see the EQUAL Act clear the chamber with relative ease yesterday. Reuters reported:. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
