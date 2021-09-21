Progressives Launch New Eviction Moratorium Effort Weeks After SCOTUS Allows Resumption

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and dozens of progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021, aimed at reinstating the nationwide eviction moratorium. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously mandated an eviction freeze in September 2020 to help stop...
As the seasons begin to change across New York state, concerns about rent and eviction are ramping up with the not so subtle reminders of cold weather to come. Recently, both the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly passed legislation that aims to extend residential eviction moratoriums during the COVID-19 public health crisis. The increased safeguards now include the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, alongside the residential foreclosure moratorium, and an eviction and foreclosure moratorium for small businesses.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has co-sponsored a bill to give the federal Department of Health and Human Services the power to implement federal eviction moratoriums during a public health crisis. This legislative effort comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in August that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., hope to bring back the COVID-era eviction moratorium, a move property owners continue to oppose. “An extremist Supreme Court cut short eviction protections and put millions of people at risk for losing their homes,” Warren said in front...
Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and...
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, introduced a bill on Tuesday that would make former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy permanent in response to the current crisis at the southern U.S. border. The bill, House Resolution 5294, known as the “Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act,” is the...
A Los Angeles-based nonprofit sued California on Wednesday to halt the implementation of a new housing law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last week that allows cities to rezone certain urban neighborhoods for small apartment buildings. The law, Senate Bill 10, will let cities and counties pass ordinances that pave way...
McConnell says he's confident the US won't default after spearheading a Republican effort to reject a debt limit hike. He told Politico that Democrats would achieve a debt limit hike because "we always do." Pelosi said Democrats may attempt to skirt GOP opposition with maneuvers like minting a $1 trillion...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian told Democrats on Wednesday that their newest proposal for helping millions of immigrants stay in the U.S. permanently could not be included in their $3.5 trillion social and environment bill, the party’s latest setback on the issue. “It’s unfortunate. I disagree with her,” Sen....
It's not at all common for the House to pass a bill on a contentious issue with bipartisan support, which made it all the more encouraging to see the EQUAL Act clear the chamber with relative ease yesterday. Reuters reported:. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a...
