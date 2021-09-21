Man accused of setting fatal fire near San Bernardino declared incompetent to stand trial
The man accused of murder and arson after his 85-year-old grandmother was found dead in a burned home near San Bernardino has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Charles Tyson Christian, 47, will be placed on medication, and on Oct. 12, a judge will review his treatment plan, said Jacquelyn Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.www.dailybulletin.com
