Rachael Ray Fans Are Loving Buddy Valastro's 'Shagadellic' Sweet 16 Cake

After being forced to go virtual due last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has returned to being an in-person event once again. The annual festival kicked off its 38th year on Friday, September 10 in the beautiful mountain town of Aspen, Colorado (via People), and features three days of special dining experiences, wine pairings, and cooking demonstrations by several big players in the culinary world that any foodie would recognize. Per the event's website, talent for this year's event consists of several notable "Top Chef" alums like Kristen Kish and Carla Hall, as well as a number of familiar faces from the Food Network, including Maneet Chauhan and Guy Fieri.

