CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachael Ray Fans Are Loving Buddy Valastro's 'Shagadellic' Sweet 16 Cake

By Lisa Curran Matte
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachael Ray kicked off the 16th season of her long-running television show in style with a shagadellic rainbow cake created just for her by her personal friend and renowned cake maestro Buddy Valastro. In a video shared on the "Rachael Ray," Valastro hinted at his inspiration as he began to adorn the two-tier cake with an array of bright frosting colors. "We're children of the same era, right? Who doesn't remember those crazy shag carpets, right? And those crazy colors, right? So this is like a shagadellic-style cake," he explained.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
mashed.com

Rachael Ray's Butter Hack You Need To Know About

Rachael Ray is the queen of cooking hacks for home cooks. Whether she is helping us to minimize the amount of time we spend in the kitchen making dinner or she is sharing tips and tricks to cut up avocados, cook seafood without the smell, or make nachos on a busy week night, Ray is dishing out culinary advice that we enjoy eating up. The celebrity cook definitely knows her way around the kitchen and is happy to navigate and take us along for the experience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Valastro
Person
Rachael Ray
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Can't Stop Talking About This Photo Of Martha Stewart And Pink

After being forced to go virtual due last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has returned to being an in-person event once again. The annual festival kicked off its 38th year on Friday, September 10 in the beautiful mountain town of Aspen, Colorado (via People), and features three days of special dining experiences, wine pairings, and cooking demonstrations by several big players in the culinary world that any foodie would recognize. Per the event's website, talent for this year's event consists of several notable "Top Chef" alums like Kristen Kish and Carla Hall, as well as a number of familiar faces from the Food Network, including Maneet Chauhan and Guy Fieri.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shag#Friendship
Woman's World

Rachael Ray’s NYC Apartment Is Destroyed Just One Year After Her House Burned Down

When Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana at the end of August, it knocked out power in New Orleans and triggered catastrophic flooding across the Northeast United States as it traveled up the coast. Dozens of lives were lost and thousands of homes were destroyed — including the newly renovated New York City apartment of Food Network star Rachael Ray and her husband, musician John Cusimano.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

How Rachael Ray Pictures The First Meal She Would Eat In Heaven

Rachael Ray is no short of inspiring when it comes to her career. The famous chef has recently been in headlines as she has opened up about her disastrous house fire and struggles from Hurricane Ida. However, through her challenges, Ray continued her career, which is arguably stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro says his mangled hand is '95 percent' healed

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, the star of such TV shows as "Cake Boss" and "Buddy vs Duff," says the hand he badly injured exactly a year ago Monday is almost completely healed. "I'd say we're about 95 percent," the 44-year-old New Jersey native told host Rachael Ray remotely on her...
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Buddy Valastro's Son's Birthday Has Fans Feeling Old

"Happy 17th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr, our smart, loving, independent, fearless, and handsome son," Buddy Valastro gushed on his Instagram page. Though the Cake Boss posted this a mere four hours ago, it already has over 135,000 likes and counting. "I hope your day is filled with lots of happiness, fun, and excitement," the post continued. "We're so proud of all your accomplishments and we love you more than you will ever know."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Can't Believe How Much Buddy Valastro's Son Looks Like Him

There are a few things we know for sure when it comes to celebrity chefs. One is that the public can't get enough of every glimpse into the kitchens, homes, and everyday lives of the world's most talented chefs and TV personalities. From Marcela Valladolid and her charming children to the Pioneer Woman's romantic vacations, social media loves to get regular sneak peeks into the lives of celebrities.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

Rachael Ray Shares Personal Footage of Her Family's Devastating House Fire

One year ago Food Network Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano's lives changed in a matter of minutes. During the season 15 premiere of the Rachael Ray Show, Ray explained how the fire had started in their upstate New York Home. The talk show host shared for the first time, personal footage of the aftermath, and spoke with one of the first responders who were on the scene of the Lake Luzerne home.
RECIPES
Mashed

It Just Became Even Easier To Buy Buddy Valastro's Cakes

Imagine ordering "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro's famous and scrumptious rainbow cake with delectable multi-colored layers sandwiched between buttercream icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles — and doing so with just the touch of a button. Now, it just became easier than ever to get a taste of the fantastic cakes from the dessert whiz's Carlo's Bakery as the company has rolled out a virtual cake delivery service called Buddy V's Cake Slice.
FOOD & DRINKS
E! News

Matt James Proves His Love for Rachael Kirkconnell With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James handed out something sweeter than a rose. The former Bachelor lead took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's 25th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 26. In true Matt style, the reality TV star shared an uber-romantic tribute to his leading lady, which only further proved their love is the real deal.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy