NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere: Check out the first promo!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere is going to air on Sunday, October 10 — want to get a sense of what it will look like?. If you look below, you can check out a first-look promo showcasing exactly what lies ahead. This is going to be a bold, chaotic start to the season, one where there’s a chance of an international incident spawning out of it. The team will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to figuring all of this out, and they will be guided behind the scenes by none other than Admiral Kilbride. He’s going to be a much larger part of the season thanks to Gerald McRaney being promoted to series regular.

