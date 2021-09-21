Motorcycle driver dead following Trussville police chase
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A police chase Tuesday morning has resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver in Center Point. According to Sgt. Joni Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Trussville police began chasing a motorcycle at 11:31 a.m. after attempting to stop the driver for not having a tag. The chase began and officers called off the chase once they hit the Center Point area, according to the Trussville Police Department.www.cbs42.com
Comments / 0