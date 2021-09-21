Kellogg Community Credit Union awards ‘OMG (oh my goodness) Raffle’ winner
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is pleased to announce the winner of its recent auto promotion, OMG! (Oh my gosh) My Car is Free? Raffle. The Raffle ran from June 1 – August 31, 2021. Everyone who financed a new or used car, truck, motorcycle, RV or Boat of $7,500 or more were automatically entered in the drawing for a chance to have their loan paid off, up to $20,000.www.woodtv.com
