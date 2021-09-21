Band led by Ferndale, Berkley native hopes to make mark in national competition

FERNDALE/BERKLEY — A band led by a former Ferndale and Berkley student is making traction in a big musical competition to open at a famed Los Angeles venue. Rocko Dalian serves as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist in the band Bohemian Funk, which currently is vying to win Opening Act, a competition where the winner gets to open for high-profile artists for a show at the Hollywood Bowl. The winners also will receive $10,000 and, according to the band, a meeting with two record executives from two major labels.