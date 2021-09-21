CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferndale, MI

Band led by Ferndale, Berkley native hopes to make mark in national competition

By Mike Koury
candgnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERNDALE/BERKLEY — A band led by a former Ferndale and Berkley student is making traction in a big musical competition to open at a famed Los Angeles venue. Rocko Dalian serves as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist in the band Bohemian Funk, which currently is vying to win Opening Act, a competition where the winner gets to open for high-profile artists for a show at the Hollywood Bowl. The winners also will receive $10,000 and, according to the band, a meeting with two record executives from two major labels.

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ferndale, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Oak Park, MI
City
Berkley, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Becky G
Person
Eric Webber
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Shawn Mendes

Comments / 0

Community Policy