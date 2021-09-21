Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Another missed practice
Gross-Matos (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Gross-Matos has now missed back-to-back practices leading up to a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Texans. The 2020 second-round pick's final chance to upgrade his activity level will come Wednesday, at which point his game designation for Week 3 will also be revealed. Coach Matt Rhule is reportedly not optimistic about Gross-Matos' chances of suiting up in Houston.www.cbssports.com
