CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

Local ‘Smuggler’s Paradise’ mystery showcased at Highline Heritage Museum bootlegging program

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rEAp_0c3Ryur600

Steve Edmiston presenting his “Good Bootlegger” presentation at the Highline Heritage Museum on Sept. 18, 2021. Photo by Scott Schaefer.

Local lawyer/historian/filmmaker Steve Edmiston’s presentation on historic Northwest Rumrunner Roy Olmstead at the Highline Heritage Museum Saturday night (Sept. 18, 2021) concluded with a mystery for local historians – centered upon Olmstead’s secret underground liquor cache in Burien.

The program – titled ‘Whiskey and Wiretaps: The Northwest’s Rumrunning King’ – was also sponsored by Humanities Washington.

After sharing Olmstead’s dramatic Northwest prohibition story and its many local connections, Edmiston challenged the audience to investigate one hyperlocal bootlegging mystery – finding the actual location of Olmstead’s “Viele Ranch,” reported in newspaper accounts in the 1920’s to be located in Sunnydale.

“The ranch was where Olmstead aggregated and warehoused liquor shipments that came in by speedboat to one of the many docks South King County docks – including, famously, the Woodmont Dock, the location of Olmstead’s final arrest,” said Edmiston. “The ranch’s underground cavern was the kind of hiding spot only Hollywood might invent, and it was here.” Edmiston shared a 1926 Seattle Post-Intelligencer account describing the initial discovery of the lair by federal agents:

”[At] that ramshackle old farm, [Prohibition Bureau legal counsel] Whitney said he found a trap door. Raising this, he beheld a ladder leading down into the earth, and at the bottom of the ladder, by aid of an electric light… a great, double room, with walls six feet high, thirty feet wide and sixty feet long. In this roomy subterranean cavern, sack upon sack, and bottle upon bottle, of whiskies, gins, wines, liquors – champagne, even, and benedictine and curacao – a veritable wonderland of contraband, a smuggler’s paradise.”

During the audience discussion, museum member Gina Glasgow-Wills conducted online research and found a reference to a “Ralph Viele” with property in Sunnydale in 1920 – and the search was on.

Have any tips on the actual location of the Viele Ranch in Sunnydale? Please email The B-Town Blog ([email protected]) or contact the Highline Heritage Museum. The B-Town Blog will update this story as we gather additional clues…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Burien, WA
Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggler#Earth#Humanities Washington#Northwest#Viele Ranch#The Woodmont Dock#Prohibition Bureau#Benedictine#The B Town Blog
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
572
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy