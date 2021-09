After stalling out during the last administration, the planning process to devise the country's first congestion pricing is revving back up. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has kicked off a series of public hearings and a 16-month review process to study the environmental effects of a proposal to charge drivers to enter New York City's bustling Central Business District. The area includes roads below 60th Street in Manhattan, excluding FDR Drive, the West Side Highway and the areas of the Battery Park Underpass and Hugh Carey (Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel that connect with those two highways.

