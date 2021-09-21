Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR with MCL sprain

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the injured reserve list, per a club announcement. The good is that this should be a short-term IR stint as Landry recovers from his MCL sprain.

Landry went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening drive on Sunday and did not return. The Browns still went on to beat the Texans 31-21, but Landry’s injured knee will rule him out for the Bears game this week. Per league rules, Landry must sit out for at least the next two games before retaking the field.

On the plus side, the Browns should have Odell Beckham Jr. back in action this week. Barring any additional setbacks, he’ll make his 2021 debut alongside Rashard Higgins and the rest of the Cleveland WR contingent.

Through two games (really, one game and change), Landry has six catches off of six targets for 80 yards. He also notched a rushing touchdown — the fourth rushing TD of his career — against the Chiefs in Week 1.

In a corresponding move, the Browns have promoted defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad.