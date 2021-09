Telehealth is the sharing of medical information and health-related services through telecommunication technology and medical information. Telemedicine is a generic term that describes a range of medical services which are delivered via telephone. Telehealth allows the long-distance patient and medical practitioner contact, advice, education, reminders, medical monitoring, education, guidance, intervention, diagnostics, treatment, and remote visits. This technology can also allow for the exchange of patient information between different healthcare entities. The term ‘telemedicine is increasingly being used to refer to all patient care and treatment provided in the virtual world, rather than only hospital care. Since the Internet became widespread across all sectors of our society, telemedicine is rapidly expanding its role in the health care industry.

