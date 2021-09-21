CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kathryn Hahn to Play Joan Rivers in Showtime Limited Series ‘The Comeback Girl’

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can we talk about Kathryn Hahn? The “WandaVision” alum will play iconic female comedian Joan Rivers in an upcoming limited series that is in development at Showtime. “The Comeback Girl” will be executive produced by Hahn and Greg Berlanti, who will also direct. Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce. The project was shepherded by Atlas Entertainment President Richard Suckle, Vice President Robert Amidon and Carlson.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'WandaVision' Star to Reportedly Take on Role of Joan Rivers in Upcoming Miniseries

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn may have missed out on winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie but she's already lined up her next chance at the gold. Entertainment Weekly reported that the Transparent actress will play late comedy legend and snarky fashion expert Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries called The Comeback Girl. Rivers died In 2014 at the age of 81 after complications with throat surgery.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Reprise Emmy-Nominated WandaVision Role for Marvel

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn hopes to make magic happen and return as Agatha Harkness, the Marvel villain role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Episode 9 of the Marvel Studios original series, "The Series Finale," culminates with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), transformed into the Scarlet Witch, stripping the centuries-old witch of her powers and trapping Agatha in her sitcom role as "nosy neighbor" Agnes. Ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmys, where the Kevin Feige-produced WandaVision is an eight-time nominee, Variety asked Hahn whether Agatha will return in another Marvel series or movie:
MOVIES
MovieWeb

WandaVision Fans Say Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed at the Primetime Emmy Awards

It was apparently not Agatha all along, as Kathryn Hahn came up short in her quest to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in WandaVision. When the Marvel series debuted on Disney+ in January, it introduced Hahn in the role, and most fans agree she was key to making the series so successful. Many fans had considered the actress to be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys on Sunday night, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, Hahn is trending with thousands of Marvel fans crying foul.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Charles Roven
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Joan Rivers
Person
Jay Leno
epicstream.com

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Continues Campaigning for Agnes' MCU Return

There is little doubt that Kathryn Hahn had one of the best roles in WandaVision. However, Agnes aka Agatha Harkness was ultimately defeated by Wanda Maximoff by the end of the limited series. So is there any chance we'll get to see the witch again in the future? Hahn is still campaigning for her character's return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Disappointed That Kathryn Hahn Didn't Win An Emmy For WandaVision

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Hollywood and what started as a hopeful and potentially exciting night for Marvel fans soon took a turn. Kathryn Hahn, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, did not win for her role as Agatha Harkness in Disney+'s WandaVision. Instead, Julianne Nicholson won for her role as Lori Ross in HBO's Mare of Easttown as many expected. While all of the nominees in the category were impressive and delivered notable performances, for MCU fans, Hahn's loss was a major disappointment.
MOVIES
E! News

Fact Checking the Parallels Between Joan Rivers and Jean Smart in Hacks

Jean Smart's Hacks character Deborah Vance brings to mind numerous comediennes. Her humble beginnings as a husband and wife duo was inspired by Elaine May and Mike Nichols, according to The Wrap. And Deborah's subsequent divorce was very loosely based on the breakup of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who, unlike Deborah, maintained a cordial friendship after their split.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Wandavision#Showtime#Atlas Entertainment#Apple Tv#Berlanti Productions
TheWrap

‘Let the Right One In’ Adaptation Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime has ordered “Let the Right One In,” an adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie (itself adapted from a novel), to series. This version will star Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster. Andrew Hinderaker wrote the pilot and will...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Kate Winslet Wins Best Limited Series Actress for Playing “Imperfect, Flawed Mother” in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet took home the award for lead actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie during Sunday night’s 2021 Emmy Awards. The actress beat out other nominees Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). When accepting the award, Winslet was quick to honor her fellow nominees, noting that the time calls for “women having each other’s backs. … I support you. I salute you. I am proud of all of you.” Winslet described Mare of Easttown as a “cultural moment” that “brought people together” and “gave people something to talk about other than...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
Marie Claire

Kathryn Hahn Is Dressed to Perfection in a Pantsuit and Diamonds at the Emmys

Television's best and brightest stars are pulling out all the stops for the 2021 Emmys red carpet after spending last year’s show socially distanced and at home. Kathryn Hahn’s Emmy 2021 look proved conclusively that pantsuits can be perfect for black-tie events—if they’re paired with the right accessories. Hahn showed...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Kathryn Hahn Is Down To Play Agatha Harkness Again After ‘WandaVision’

Kathryn Hahn would like to reprise her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. One of the highlights of Marvel Studios’ first miniseries WandaVision was the performance of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Her performance as the series’ primary antagonist received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, and garnered her an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy