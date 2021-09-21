Kathryn Hahn to Play Joan Rivers in Showtime Limited Series ‘The Comeback Girl’
Can we talk about Kathryn Hahn? The “WandaVision” alum will play iconic female comedian Joan Rivers in an upcoming limited series that is in development at Showtime. “The Comeback Girl” will be executive produced by Hahn and Greg Berlanti, who will also direct. Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce. The project was shepherded by Atlas Entertainment President Richard Suckle, Vice President Robert Amidon and Carlson.www.thewrap.com
