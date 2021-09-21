CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton to practice squad

By Zachary Links
 8 days ago
Taco Charlton Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers signed Taco Charlton to their 16-man practice squad, per an official club announcement. The defensive end will look to impress on the practice field and see his first live action of the 2021 season.

Charlton, once a highly touted first-round pick of the Cowboys, flamed out quickly in Dallas. After just two-plus years with the Cowboys, he moved on to the Dolphins and did his best work in 2019 — five sacks in 10 games. He had a decent 2020 with the Chiefs too, up until he broke his leg in November. He finished out with two sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble for K.C. However, the 26-year-old (27 in November) wasn’t able to make the cut.

His first opportunity could come quicker than expected since T.J. Watt is dealing with a groin injury. Fortunately for the Steelers, the latest word is that Watt should be able to play on Sunday against the Bengals.

