Mariner Sands Awards Equine Therapy Grant to Hibiscus Children’s Center
Martin County, FL – Hibiscus Children’s Center is pleased to announce it has received a generous $25,000 grant from Mariner Sands Charity Week for Equine and Music Therapy. Mariner Sands Charity Week is the giving spirit of the Mariner Sands Community, which has been generously supporting Hibiscus since 2008. Jack Flanagan, President of Mariner Sands Charity and Interim Grants Committee Chair, shared, “We are thrilled to be a part of an innovative program to reach kids in a positive way and be instrumental in making it happen. It’s rare to be in on such a novel and exciting program and make a difference for children”.www.allthingstreasurecoast.com
