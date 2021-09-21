Mariner Sands Awards Equine Therapy Grant to Hibiscus Children’s Center

YAKIMA, WA - The Children's Advocacy Center of Yakima County adds a new addition to its staff, a Facility Dog named Diamond. Diamond has been bred, selected, and professionally trained to go to work every day in a challenging environment with her handler, who is a member of the Prosecutor's staff, and who has experience providing support to child victims and witnesses. She is a quiet, affectionate dog who enjoys close contact with children and helps children feel safe and calm, providing comfort during interviews and in courtroom hearings. When not at work, Diamond is a beloved companion, with time off for playing and relaxing.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO