CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Quick Hits: Hawkeyes discuss Colorado State

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Saturday's matchup with Colorado State-- some Hawkeye players took some time to meet with the media. Here's a quick recap of what they had to say. ** Spent a lot of time with Ivory Kelly-Martin today, who met with the media for the first time this season. Kelly-Martin, who has had three fumbles in 22 carries, hasn't had the best start to his fifth-season. Still, Kelly-Martin faced the media for nearly 45 minutes on Tuesday.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Colorado Football
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Ladell Betts
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Hawkeyes#American Football#The University Of Iowa#Acl
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson calls relationship with head coach Sam Pittman 'awesome'

If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy