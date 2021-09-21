Suspect in deadly Providence shooting indicted on murder, firearms charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Providence is scheduled to appear in court later this week on several charges. The Providence County grand jury returned an indictment charging Quelon Page with murder, discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence, possession of a pistol without a license, and conspiracy, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.www.wpri.com
