CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

There's A Good Reason The 2022 Toyota Tundra Tows Less Than Rivals

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With its brash new face, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is a far more imposing full-size truck than the model it replaces. Officially revealed this week, the Tundra will once again take on popular rivals like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. But while the new look hints at a more capable vehicle than these rivals, the Tundra falls short in one specific area, namely, towing capacity. It's not that the Tundra's maximum tow rating of 12,000 pounds is poor - it's 18% more than the outgoing Tundra could manage - it's simply that competitors like the F-150 can tow up to 14,000 lbs. However, Toyota has intentionally sacrificed ultimate towing for comfort in the development of the new Tundra, and the reasoning behind it seems entirely logical if you ask us.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Someone Bought This 600,000-Mile Toyota Tundra For Nearly $4,000

“That truck made it all the way to the moon and back!”. This 2008 Toyota Tundra has managed to go 606,431 miles and was still ready to roll on when I encountered it recently at a Carmax dealer auction. There was a bit of paint fade and the interior had definitely been lived in, but it still looked like a dependable machine.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra Engines: What's the Difference?

When Toyota introduced the all-new second-generation Tundra in 2007, it came with the option of a 4.0L V-6, 4.7L V-8, or 5.7L V-8 engine. Through the years, Toyota shed the lesser engine options, leaving the Tundra with just the big 5.7L V-8. Now, the all-new third-generation 2022 toyota tundra makes a 180-degree turn away from the large-displacement V-8 engine we're used to in favor of a pair of V-6 engines.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Officially Revealed As All-New 2021 Ford F-150 Rival

2022 Toyota Tundra teasers began way back in June when leaked photos prompted Toyota to release a single image of the forthcoming Tundra Pro. Since then, the automaker has teased the all-new pickup’s sliding rear window, coil spring suspension, and large infotainment screen. Earlier this month, a 2022 Toyota Tundra was revealed in full thanks to more leaked photos, and now, the 2021 Ford F-150 rival has finally been officially revealed.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is a Work Truck in Disguise

When work needs to get done—towing, hauling, transporting, extracting—pickup trucks literally and metaphorically carry the load. Their stout utility is invaluable, and that's exactly why people love 'em. The fact that they're increasingly luxurious, technologically advanced, and packed full of safety features is icing on the cake, making work life easier, safer, and heck, we'll say it—more enjoyable.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tundra#Towing#The Land Cruiser
MotorBiscuit

Used 2018 Toyota Tundra and 2019 Toyota Tundra Are the Worst Full-Size Pickups According to U.S News & World Report

Of all the available used full-size pickup trucks, the 2018 and 2019 Toyota Tundra are the worst from their perspective model years. Only six automakers make the list as not many full-size pickup trucks are left on the market. One would think with such minimal competition, an industry giant like Toyota could do very well in the full-size pickup truck segment. For a few different reasons, U.S. News & World Report ranks the Toyota Tundra dead last among its peers for back-to-back model years. Buying a used pickup truck can be difficult, so you might want to avoid the 2018 and 2019 Toyota Tundra.
CARS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra Hands-On Impressions: Let’s Nerd Out With a Pre-Production Truck

Over-engineering is the name of the game, so we picked the brains of the Tundra's design and engineering leads. It's always a good sign to see dirt splatters and grass still hanging onto on a pre-production truck, even after it's been shined up everywhere else to be put on display. That was the case with the 2022 Toyota Tundras on display at a pre-reveal sneak peek, and every time various Toyota reps apologized for it, I was like, no way, this is great to see.
CARS
thedrive

Why the 2022 Toyota Tundra Doesn’t Chase Max Towing Like Other Trucks

The new Tundra doesn't boast huge towing numbers like its domestic competitors, and Toyota's okay with that. The max towing race has ramped up considerably in the last several years, particularly between the American truck brands. The 2021 Ram 1500 has a max tow rating of 12,750 pounds, and beating that is the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, which is capable of hauling 13,300 pounds. At the top of the towing food chain, the 2021 Ford F-150 boasts 14,000 pounds of towing capacity when properly equipped.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Biggest Sales Event Of The Year Is In Trouble

If you've ever watched TV, listened to the radio, or read a newspaper, then you're familiar with Toyota's and Lexus' biggest yearly sales events. Dubbed "Toyotathon" and "Lexus December to Remember," these end-of-the-year promotions have been wildly popular for years. Many customers purposely wait until December to purchase or lease a new car in order to get the best price possible.
ECONOMY
ccenterdispatch.com

All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Gets New Hybrid Engine

For the first time in 15 years, Toyota unveiled a new version of its full-size pickup, the 2022 Toyota Tundra. The new Tundra features a new look, new technology, and more power. The Tundra's power comes courtesy of two new V6 engine configurations. The first (i-Force) is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo...
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Toyota’s Overhauled 2022 Tundra Is More Powerful & Capable Than Ever

For Toyota’s 2022 overhaul of the Tundra, the brand has put together a campaign showing how the latest version of their flagship full-size pickup is the evolutionary result of decades of off-road supremacy from legendary vehicles like Ironman Stewart’s Baja Truck, the ‘80s 4Runner, and the FJ45 Troopy. And after checking out the specs, we can’t disagree with them.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Will Debut September 19

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is about to be officially revealed. This is the moment that loads of pickup truck owners and lovers have been waiting for. Toyota’s teasers have kept people on edge waiting to see what’s in store for the newest pickup truck. On Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 9 p.m. the new 2022 Toyota Tundra will be unveiled. What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, and can it possibly live up to the hype that’s surrounding it?
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Previewed For The Last Time With New Color

Aggressive design with a feisty huge grille upfront – sounds like any other new truck in the market today? Well, that's the case with the upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra, which is officially announced to host a global debut on September 19, 2021. However, the Japanese automaker is keen on giving...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Tundra through the Years: The History of the Big T

Some trucks' histories are long enough that descriptions like primordial, of yore, or ancient come to mind—but not the Toyota Tundra. The Big T is now only entering its third generation after 22 years in production. To compare, the first Ford F-series trucks were produced in 1948. And yet, the Tundra has claimed its own corner of the huge U.S. truck market in a relatively short time, with U.S. buyers taking home 109,203 Tundras in 2020.
CARS
Carscoops

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Eschews Tow Hooks And Draws Inspiration From Iron Man

Toyota unveiled the 2022 Tundra last night and we’ve already covered the truck as well as its all-new infotainment system and rugged TRD Pro variant. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg as there’s still plenty to talk about. As a result, we’ll be discussing some of its other notable details here.
CARS
CNBC

Toyota unveils new 2022 Tundra

Toyota just announced its all-new 2022 Tundra, which has a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds and a max payload of 1,940 pounds. The new vehicle touts two different four-door layouts and three different bed lengths. New features also include an 8-inch touchscreen multi-media system with an AI assistant.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy