Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain

By Raina Douris
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew E. White co-founded Spacebomb Group, a music company based out of Richmond, Va., where he's given himself the chance to produce albums for artists like Natalie Prass. But White also makes music of his own. On his latest album, K Bay, the singer-songwriter made music in a variety of studios and used a variety of sonic tricks.

www.npr.org

dotesports.com

Nadeshot and Rockstar Energy donate to cover indie musician’s tour

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot made a $3,000 donation with sponsor Rockstar Energy last night. The money went to small Twitch streamer and indie rock musician Jordan Wright, who goes by WrighteousJ on Twitch. Wright’s indie rock band is called City of Sound. At time of writing, WrighteousJ’s Twitch channel has just 1,800 followers.
ADVOCACY
NPR

Week 3 Of The 'El Tiny' Takeover: Bachata And Reggaeton Musicians

For National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR's Tiny Desk Home Concert Series is showcasing some of the best acts in Latin music. A preview of what's in store for this week. It is National Hispanic Heritage Month. And if you haven't been watching our Tiny Desk Concerts recently, what are you doing? You're missing out on some great performances. Our Latin music podcast Alt.Latino has brought amazing artists from all over Latin America and the U.S., and you can watch them perform on our website. Here's a recent clip from the Mexican vocalist Silvana Estrada.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacebomb Group#World Cafe
xsnoize.com

INTERVIEW: Producer, musician, & composer PARIS RAINE on new single “Free”

Hailing from Shoreham Village in Kent, producer, musician, and composer Paris Raine recently released the music video for “Free,” a shimmering song mirroring elements of shoegaze, dream-pop, and hints of art-rock. Paris explains “Free,” sharing, “To me, the song is about the freedom of love brings. It’s the feeling of...
THEATER & DANCE
NPR

New Mix: Le Ren, Wet Leg, Ustad Saami, NoSo, More

My favorite new band, Wet Leg, has new music to kick off this edition of All Songs Considered. The Isle of Wight duo's funny, uplifting song is called "Wet Dream." I have many sources for discovering new music, and one is our very own Tiny Desk Contest. NoSo, one of our entrants from 2019, has signed with Partisan Records. Her new song "Suburbia" reflects growing up as a queer Asian American in the predominantly white suburbs of Chicago.
MUSIC
NPR

The Thistle & Shamrock: 2000 Shows Later

Fiona Ritchie finds herself 2000 radio shows into her journey with The Thistle & Shamrock -- time flies when you're having fun. Now, Ritchie shares music and memories from across the decades, with artists including Alan Stivell, Battlefield Band, Tony Cuffe, Clannad and Corrina Hewat.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

R&B and Hip-Hop’s Masked Musician: Weku Did That

The multi-talented music producer, musician, creative director, and cinematographer Weku Did That is causing quite the uproar. The masked producer recently produced a record on multi- platinum selling singer-songwriter Mickey Shiloh’s “SIMP” Album and has been currently working with one of Atlanta’s rising stars Rene Bonét, to foster a new wave of music that he has coined as “Trap Rock”. This new genre of music is infused with heavy electric guitars, hard hitting 808’s, and melodic instrument arrangements that give you something familiar but fresh, modern, and incomparable to anything out right now. The Nigerian-American talent also released an Instrumental album titled “The Case for R&B”, in which he mixed classic, alternative, and pop styles of R&B production, to cater to singers who are looking for more of a nuanced or eclectic style of production.
MUSIC
