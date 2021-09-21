Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain

The multi-talented music producer, musician, creative director, and cinematographer Weku Did That is causing quite the uproar. The masked producer recently produced a record on multi- platinum selling singer-songwriter Mickey Shiloh’s “SIMP” Album and has been currently working with one of Atlanta’s rising stars Rene Bonét, to foster a new wave of music that he has coined as “Trap Rock”. This new genre of music is infused with heavy electric guitars, hard hitting 808’s, and melodic instrument arrangements that give you something familiar but fresh, modern, and incomparable to anything out right now. The Nigerian-American talent also released an Instrumental album titled “The Case for R&B”, in which he mixed classic, alternative, and pop styles of R&B production, to cater to singers who are looking for more of a nuanced or eclectic style of production.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO