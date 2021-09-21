'Unprecedented steps' | Gov. Abbott says Texas is arresting migrants in Del Rio
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave remarks from Del Rio to address border security and the ongoing humanitarian crisis at an international bridge. The governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President (NBPC) Brandon Judd. During the briefing, Abbott laid the blame at the feet of the Biden administration for the tens of thousands of migrants being held under a bridge in Del Rio.www.myfoxzone.com
