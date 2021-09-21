CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Green sweep: Sherwin-Williams picks 'Evergreen Fog' as its 2022 Color of the Year

By Diane Cowen
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days after two other paint companies picked shades of green as their color of the year for 2022, Sherwin-Williams chooses one more — “Evergreen Fog.”. The muted gray-green shade is touted as a “nourishing and sophisticated” choice after the popularity of various shades of gray and jewel tones such as navy blue or teal. The paint company’s 2021 top color is Urbane Bronze, a deep bronzey-brown.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Paint Company Glidden Released its 2022 Color Of The Year

Pantone’s next color of the year has yet to be revealed. We are still a few months away from the announcement. To the best of our knowledge, the announcement will be made in December. However, we can still rejoice in the fact that Glidden has made their selection. Architectural Digest is responsible for the unveiling and we are very excited to learn more.
HOME & GARDEN
PennLive.com

A sleek evergreen with golden foliage: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: ‘Skylands’ is a slow-growing variety of Oriental spruce that produces green-gold needles to go along with its fairly narrow, upright habit. Small spring-time cones are red, making a nice contrast with the foliage, which starts out more gold and fades to green as summer progresses.
GARDENING
pfonline.com

What Is the 2022 Color of the Year?

The 2022 AkzoNobel Color of the Year has been announced, and it is nothing if not optimistic: Bright Skies. Heleen van Gent, Creative Director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center, explained the selection: “The color reflects the limitless skies above us, giving us the space to redefine the role of our homes, nature, the arts and new voices in our lives. As consumers look to express themselves and transform their spaces, our aim as color experts is to inspire their color confidence.”
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherwin Williams#Color#Pantone Colors#Evergreen#Behr Paint Company#Ppg
realtor.com

A Shocking Peek Behind the Scenes at How Companies Pick the Colors of the Year

Drum roll, please. At long last, the time has arrived when our nation’s top color forecasters announce their much-anticipated Colors of the Year. Haven’t heard of COTY? Just about every paint company and trend tracker out there today predict certain hues as “the next big thing” poised to dominate in fashion, home furnishings, and just about everywhere you look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mental_Floss

The Paint Color of the Year Is … Guacamole?

We’re still a few months away from finding out Pantone’s next color of the year—the company usually makes the announcement in December—but paint brand Glidden has already released its pick. As Architectural Digest reports, Glidden’s 2022 color of the year doubles as a delicious dip: guacamole. Green is apparently all...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Footwear News

Addison Rae Has a Rockstar Edge in a Fringed Leather Jacket, Cutoff Shorts & Chunky Brogues

Addison Rae showed off her edgier side today during an outing in New York. Visiting the Pandora store in Times Square this afternoon with fellow TiKTok star Avani, the “He’s All That” actress modeled an all-black look with a rockstar twist. The outfit layered a fringed leather jacket over a bralette and lace bodysuit with cutoff denim shorts to match. The finishing piece for Addison Rae’s look came in the form of patent leather brogues set atop a platform base. Combat boots, lug-sole loafers and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other...
APPAREL
bizjournals

Sherwin-Williams raising prices — again — because of supply chain problems

Sherwin-William Co. added a 4% surcharge to its paint and coatings prices in September and expects to raise those prices for the third time this year because of worsening raw materials availability and inflation caused by Hurricane Ida. As a result, the Cleveland-based paint maker said in a late Tuesday...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sherwin-Williams Falls on Cutting Guidance as Material Supplies, Inflation Hurt

Investing.com – Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW ) stock fell nearly 1% Wednesday after supply chain challenges and pricier raw materials forced the company to lower its guidance for the current quarter as well as the financial year. The company warned that its consolidated net sales in the current quarter could even...
STOCKS
Robb Report

Inside Kith’s Newest Collab: A Stylish Coffee Table Book

Kith has an exclusive drop this week, and it’s not a pair of sneakers. On Wednesday, the lifestyle brand and specialty retailer unveiled its first book in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Dubbed the KXTH book, the 300-page tome highlights a decade’s worth of memories, from founder Ronnie Fieg’s 2011 rework of Asics’s Gel-Lyte V, the project that launched the brand into renown, to other high-profile collaborations. There are also interviews with friends of the brand, including everyone from Michael J. Fox to Raekwon and Adrian Brody. From start to finish, readers will enjoy a deep dive into the Kith archives as...
LIFESTYLE
Houston Chronicle

Do you like scary movies? Airbnb will let you rent the 'Scream' house.

If you like scary movies, as the ghostly voice famously asks on the other end of the phone, you can now stay in the original house from the horror movie "Scream." Because this Halloween season marks the film's 25th anniversary, Airbnb will be offering three one-night stays for up to four people at the Northern California estate where the movie took place.
MOVIES
bizjournals

Sherwin-Williams lowers sales, earnings outlooks for second time this month

Sherwin-Williams Co. late Tuesday afternoon lowered its sales and earnings expectations for the second time in a month because of worsening raw materials shortages and inflation. The Cleveland-based paint and coating maker also said late Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Specialty Polymers Inc. in Woodburn, Oregon, for undisclosed...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

This Futuristic 268-Foot Gigayacht Concept Uses AR to Create a Completely Virtual Pilothouse

In a bid to inspire the yacht owners of tomorrow, Feadship unveiled one of the most forward-thinking superyacht concepts at the Monaco Yacht Show. The 268-foot design Pure, conceived by Studio De Voogt, takes its name from sculpted exterior lines—including flush-tinted windows—an open-plan interior and future-proofed onboard systems that includes scrapping the conventional wheelhouse in favor of a forward-facing owner’s suite. Eyebrows were raised as designers revealed a controversial lower-deck “Command Center,” where the captain will navigate the yacht. The traditional bridge will be replaced with radar, AIS, maps, depthsounders and cameras, supported by smart augmented-reality visualization and Feadship’s proprietary Foresight...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Only In Rhode Island

A Piece Of Paradise Is A Fairy Gnome Wonderland Hiding In Rhode Island And It’s Simply Magical

Is anyone ever truly too old to believe in magic? We certainly don’t think so! The world is such a wild and strange place, who’s to say that just cause we haven’t found proof that means the supernatural does not exist? The magic of possibility has a power all of its own that is almost […] The post A Piece Of Paradise Is A Fairy Gnome Wonderland Hiding In Rhode Island And It’s Simply Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy