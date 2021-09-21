Green sweep: Sherwin-Williams picks 'Evergreen Fog' as its 2022 Color of the Year
Just days after two other paint companies picked shades of green as their color of the year for 2022, Sherwin-Williams chooses one more — “Evergreen Fog.”. The muted gray-green shade is touted as a “nourishing and sophisticated” choice after the popularity of various shades of gray and jewel tones such as navy blue or teal. The paint company’s 2021 top color is Urbane Bronze, a deep bronzey-brown.www.houstonchronicle.com
